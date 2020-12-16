Officials identify body found on Grand Valley State University campus as first-year student from Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Dozens are mourning the sudden loss of Grand Valley State University first-year student Taylor DeRosa.

DeRosa’s body was found on Dec. 12 by a jogger near the athletic field on the university’s Allendale campus. Police are investigating her death as suspicious.

School officials said they do not believe any other students are in danger. Michigan State Police and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office are now assisting in the investigation.

The manner of death is not being revealed at this time.

So far, a GoFundMe account has already reached over thirty five thousand dollars.

The investigation is still underway. Anyone who has information is asked to call the Grand Valley State University Police Department at 616-331-3255.

