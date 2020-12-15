Nightside Report Dec. 14, 2020: Michigan health care workers receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine; State Police say alcohol, speeding were factors in crash that killed 3 people on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – The first Michigan Medicine front line health care workers at University of Michigan Hospital are now receiving the very first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Workers at U of M Hospital were some of the very first to get the initial vaccine shot late Monday. A second shot will be needed in about three weeks.

Metro Detroit weather: Dry with temperatures moving upward through the week

If you’re looking for serious snow, you won’t find it here. While the northeast gets walloped, our work week will be completely dry for many.

Michigan electors gathered on Monday to fulfill their constitutional duty to elect the winner of the popular vote for the office of U.S. president and vice president. On Monday afternoon, Michigan electors unanimously cast 16 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden for president. They also unanimously cast 16 votes for Kamala Harris for vice president. Biden won the state by more than 150,000 votes.

Last month, when the director of the Michigan Unemployment Office resigned, promises were made that critical fixes would be made and help would arrive for the thousands struggling to get benefits.

On Monday, those problems still remain. Many people have been going back and forth with unemployment officials for months with no end in sight. Many people are desperate for help.

The delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in the state of Michigan is exciting and promising news for millions, but it’s also a call for scammers to try to capitalize on the moment. Scams involving the COVID-19 vaccine have the attention of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

