Nightside Report Dec. 14, 2020: Michigan health care workers receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine; State Police say alcohol, speeding were factors in crash that killed 3 people on I-94 in Detroit

Health care workers at University of Michigan hospital receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
DETROIT – The first Michigan Medicine front line health care workers at University of Michigan Hospital are now receiving the very first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Workers at U of M Hospital were some of the very first to get the initial vaccine shot late Monday. A second shot will be needed in about three weeks.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 437,985; Death toll now at 10,752
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Dry with temperatures moving upward through the week
If you’re looking for serious snow, you won’t find it here. While the northeast gets walloped, our work week will be completely dry for many.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan State Police said speed and alcohol were factors in a two-vehicle crash that left three people dead on eastbound Interstate 94 in Detroit. Click here to read more.
- Police officers respond to a wide variety of calls, and the reality is that they can’t be prepared for every type of situation. That’s why the Detroit Police Department has announced a co-response team in order to better serve the city. Click here to read more.
- A West Bloomfield man was knocked unconscious by a Pontiac man while working as a security guard at an apartment complex, according to officials. Click here to read more.
- A Lyon Township woman admitted to smoking marijuana and taking prescription drugs before crashing a pickup truck into a mobile home, police said. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Michigan electors unanimously seal election win for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
Michigan electors gathered on Monday to fulfill their constitutional duty to elect the winner of the popular vote for the office of U.S. president and vice president. On Monday afternoon, Michigan electors unanimously cast 16 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden for president. They also unanimously cast 16 votes for Kamala Harris for vice president. Biden won the state by more than 150,000 votes.
Thousands of Michigan residents still struggling to get unemployment benefits
Last month, when the director of the Michigan Unemployment Office resigned, promises were made that critical fixes would be made and help would arrive for the thousands struggling to get benefits.
On Monday, those problems still remain. Many people have been going back and forth with unemployment officials for months with no end in sight. Many people are desperate for help.
Scammers using excitement surrounding COVID-19 vaccine to target Michigan residents
The delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in the state of Michigan is exciting and promising news for millions, but it’s also a call for scammers to try to capitalize on the moment. Scams involving the COVID-19 vaccine have the attention of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Read More
- Michigan congressman Paul Mitchell leaves Republican party, cites Trump’s efforts to overturn election
- The pivotal role Michigan played in producing the COVID-19 vaccine
- UAW, US Attorney reach settlement to reform union after corruption scandal
- In-depth Ford survey reveals how COVID-19 pandemic has changed consumers’ values
- Answering questions about COVID-19 vaccine efforts in Michigan
- Answering questions about efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine