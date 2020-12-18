29ºF

Madison Heights police search for man accused of kidnapping 2 children

Police say the suspect is believed to be armed, assaulted father of the children

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Madison Heights police are searching for 18-year-old Lemonte Dujuan Bronner, who they said kidnapped a 4-month-old and 1-year-old at gun point.

Police said Bronner, described as a Black man, was last seen driving a black Sedan with an unknown license plate.

Police believe Bronner maybe heading to Detroit or Toledo, Ohio. Officers said he is armed with a 45-caliber handgun. Police said Bronner allegedly assaulted the father of the children and is believed to be related to the family.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

