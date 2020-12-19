Influential Detroit media mentor Dick Kernen dies at 82

DETROIT – Dick Kernen, an influential voice in Metro Detroit media, died Friday at the age of 82.

Kernen, a Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee, helped shape broadcast through his work with CBS Sports Radio 1270 when it was known as WXYZ-AM, WRIF 101.1 and his work with the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

Kernen is estimated to have helped shape the lives of thousands of broadcast workers across the state, including many at WDIV, Local 4.

His family confirmed Friday he passed away from natural causes.

In 2019, the Specs Howard School of Media Arts wrote about Kernen’s work at the school and said he “did everything he did for the benefit of the students.”

“I am very proud to be a part of the history of Specs Howard,” Kernen said at the time. ”I couldn’t have invented a better job.”

At the time of his death, Kernen was the Vice President of Industry Relations at Specs Howard School.

Specs Howard, the founder of the Specs Howard School of Media Arts, released the following statement: