Narcotics operation suspected out of Commerce Township home where multiple explosions were reported

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 25-year-old West Bloomfield man sustained burns during a fire at a home in the 2100 block of Bass Lake Road in Commerce Township that happened around noon Saturday.

According to police, there were several 911 calls made about multiple explosions at the home and its garage catching fire.

Police say the victim was one of three people in the home at the time and sustained burns to the face and arms. He was taken to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi by medics. Afterward he was transported to the University of Michigan Burn Center in Ann Arbor.

Responding deputies and fire fighters suspect there was some form of narcotics operation running out of the home, and multiple butane tanks exploded.

Deputies discovered evidence of narcotics processing there and asked detectives from the Narcotics Enforcement Team to respond and assist.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

