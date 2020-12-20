39ºF

Local News

Watch: Swearing-in ceremony of top Oakland County elected officials

Officials sworn-in for the next four years

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: News, Oakland County, Metro Detroit, Politics, Michigan Politics, Swearing-in ceremony, Oakland County Circuit Court, Elected Officials, Jim Nash, Treasurer Andy Meisner
Incumbents County Executive Dave Coulter, Clerk/Register of Deeds Lisa Brown, Sheriff Michael Bouchard and Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash were each administered their oath of office during the brief ceremony.
Incumbents County Executive Dave Coulter, Clerk/Register of Deeds Lisa Brown, Sheriff Michael Bouchard and Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash were each administered their oath of office during the brief ceremony. (2017)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County’s top elected officials were sworn-in Thursday for the next four years in Oakland County Circuit Court by Chief Judge Shalina D. Kumar.

Incumbents County Executive Dave Coulter, Clerk/Register of Deeds Lisa Brown, Sheriff Michael Bouchard and Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash were each administered their oath of office during a brief ceremony.

Newly elected Prosecutor Karen McDonald was present for the event, but a separate ceremony was held for her the same day.

Treasurer-elect Robert Wittenberg, who replaces Treasurer Andy Meisner, will take his oath of office in the summer when Meisner’s term expires.

Watch

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the ceremony was closed to the public. However, it was recorded and can be watched below here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: