Watch: Swearing-in ceremony of top Oakland County elected officials

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County’s top elected officials were sworn-in Thursday for the next four years in Oakland County Circuit Court by Chief Judge Shalina D. Kumar.

Incumbents County Executive Dave Coulter, Clerk/Register of Deeds Lisa Brown, Sheriff Michael Bouchard and Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash were each administered their oath of office during a brief ceremony.

Newly elected Prosecutor Karen McDonald was present for the event, but a separate ceremony was held for her the same day.

Treasurer-elect Robert Wittenberg, who replaces Treasurer Andy Meisner, will take his oath of office in the summer when Meisner’s term expires.

Watch

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the ceremony was closed to the public. However, it was recorded and can be watched below here.