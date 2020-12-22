Waterford Township police search man in connection with breaking into gas station

Waterford Township police search for man, who they said broke into a gas station on Cooley Lake Road.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Waterford Township police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they said broke into a Mobile gas station on Dec. 14.

Police said that with a rock, the man broke the front door glass of the gas station, located in the 5700 block of Cooley Lake Road. Officers released photo of the man Monday.

The man is described as wearing a ball cap with white insignia, dark-colored hooded jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterford Township Police Detective Knapp at 248-618-6077 or send an anonymous tip at 248-674-COPS.

More: Metro Detroit crime news