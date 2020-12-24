Wayne County canvasser says recent, violent threats have her living in fear

A Wayne County canvasser is speaking out on Thursday after a woman from New Hampshire was charged with threatening her online.

Chair canvasser Monica Palmer says she’s afraid for her life and the lives of her family after receiving violent and threatening messages in November.

“I have received text messages with graphic photos of naked, dead women and then a photo of my daughter letting me know that that’s what’s going to happen to my daughter,” Palmer said during a Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting.

Palmer and her 12-year-old daughter were threatened by 23-year-old Katelyn Jones after the canvasser initially voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election in November.

Jones is accused of sending several threats to Palmer over text messages and Instagram, including two graphic photos of the body of a mutilated woman with a note to Palmer saying her daughter “should be afraid.” Jones was arrested by the FBI at her mother’s home in New Hampshire, where she admitted to sending the messages.

“The thought of that...You’re looking behind your back every moment of every day,” Palmer said of the threats. “You’re not sleeping.”

The threats against Palmer are the latest in a year of escalating threats of political violence and intimidation.

Most recently, armed protesters gathered outside the Detroit home of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; violent voicemails were left for Democratic state representative Cynthia Johnson, who in turn called on supporters to stand up against Trump voters; and -- most violent of all -- a plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer by alleged domestic terrorists earlier this year.

On Thursday, Palmer said that she’s grateful the person behind the threats to her is now behind bars, but her fear hasn’t gone away.

“I can’t go to the grocery store. I can’t go Christmas shopping without fear that somebody’s going to snatch my daughter,” Palmer said.

If convicted, Jones could face 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Palmer says that she plans to remain on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers despite recent events.

