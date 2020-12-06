Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters gathered outside her Detroit home

DETROIT – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters were gathered outside of her Detroit home this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, Michigan State and Detroit police responded to a report of several armed protesters gathered outside of Benson’s home. Officials say that by the time law enforcement arrived, the protesters were gone.

On behalf of Benson, department spokesperson Jack Rollow shared the following message Sunday regarding the incident:

“Let’s be clear -- Secretary Benson just oversaw the largest and most secure election in our state’s history. By standing armed outside the home where she raises her child, these individuals do not threaten her. They threaten to silence all voters across this state. Secretary Benson will continue to use every tool at her disposal to protect the votes and voices of the 5.5 million Michigan citizens who cast ballots in this election, and she would have done so no matter the president they had selected. The voters have spoken and their will has carried the day.”

Police do not currently know what the protest was about. It is unclear if law enforcement will take any further action.

No additional information has been provided as of Sunday evening.

