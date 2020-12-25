22ºF

Detroit police want help finding a missing 37-year-old woman

Tiffani Knall was last heard from on Dec. 20

Tiffani Knall
Tiffani Knall (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Detroit police are asking for help locating a missing 37-year-old woman.

Tiffani Knall was reported missing on Christmas Eve from the 19000 block of Hickory Street. Her mother last spoke to her on Dec. 20 at 11:20 a.m. and has not heard or seen her since then.

Tiffani KnallDescription
Age37
Weight150
Height5′5′'
ClothingBlue jacket, gray hoodie, black pants, black gym shoes
AppearanceShort, curly hair

Police said her mother reported that Knall has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

