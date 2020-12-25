Detroit police want help finding a missing 37-year-old woman

DETROIT – Detroit police are asking for help locating a missing 37-year-old woman.

Tiffani Knall was reported missing on Christmas Eve from the 19000 block of Hickory Street. Her mother last spoke to her on Dec. 20 at 11:20 a.m. and has not heard or seen her since then.

Tiffani Knall Description Age 37 Weight 150 Height 5′5′' Clothing Blue jacket, gray hoodie, black pants, black gym shoes Appearance Short, curly hair

Police said her mother reported that Knall has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

