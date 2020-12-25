Detroit police want help finding a missing 37-year-old woman

DETROIT – Detroit police are asking for help locating a missing 37-year-old woman.
Tiffani Knall was reported missing on Christmas Eve from the 19000 block of Hickory Street. Her mother last spoke to her on Dec. 20 at 11:20 a.m. and has not heard or seen her since then.
|Tiffani Knall
|Description
|Age
|37
|Weight
|150
|Height
|5′5′'
|Clothing
|Blue jacket, gray hoodie, black pants, black gym shoes
|Appearance
|Short, curly hair
Police said her mother reported that Knall has a mental health condition.
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.