Michigan State Police: Investigation into vehicle found with bullet holes on I-696 turned over to Warren police

Michigan State Police said an investigation into a vehicle found with bullet holes on Interstate 696 has been turned over to Warren police.

State police said the Warren Police Department contacted the agency, revealing the vehicle was involved in an incident in the city.

“Any further investigation will be conducted by Warren Police,” read a tweet from the MSP Metro Detroit account.

At about 4 a.m. Thursday, a state trooper was on patrol when he found the white BMW on the shoulder on westbound Interstate 696 near Southfield Road. State police said when the trooper checked the vehicle, he observed several bullet holes in the car.

Police said a trail of antifreeze leading to the BMW showed that the shooting did not take place where the car was located. At the time, state police said its investigation did not find anyone associated with the apparent shooting.

“A check of local hospitals and police departments did not reveal a victim or incident,” MSP officials said.