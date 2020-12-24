27ºF

44-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash on Detroit’s west side, police say

Man pronounced dead at scene

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Police lights. (KPRC/File)

DETROIT – A 44-year-old man was killed Thursday in a hit-and-run crash on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenfield roads, according to authorities.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man and called medical officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they don’t have any suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260.

