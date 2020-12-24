Driver sparks shootout by pinning off-duty Detroit officer’s car against wall on I-75, police say

DETROIT – An off-duty Detroit police officer was injured during a shootout with a pickup truck driver who repeatedly rammed into her vehicle on I-75, according to officials.

The officer was heading south on I-75 near Springwells Street in Southwest Detroit around midnight Thursday when she was rear-ended by a black Ford F-150, police said.

As she tried to drive away, the pickup truck followed her and rammed into her vehicle, pinning her against the construction barrier wall, officials said.

The 34-year-old man driving the pickup truck was known to the officer, police said. He got out of the pickup truck and started to exchange gunfire with the officer, according to authorities.

During the shootout, both the officer and the 34-year-old man were struck by gunfire, police said.

The officer suffered a graze wound to her body before fleeing to the 7900 block of Olivet Street and seeking help, officials said. She was taken to a nearby hospital by medical officials and is listed as stable.

Police said the 34-year-old man was also shot. He was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated, according to authorities.