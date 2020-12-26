“Our firefighters are hurt”: Detroit fire commissioner devastated after 2 boys killed in house fire

DETROIT – It only took first responders six minutes from the time the fire broke out to make it to the home on Detroit’s east side engulfed in flames.

“Units entered, we suppressed the fire and unfortunately we lost two children,” said Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones. “It’s extremely tragic anytime you lose a child but any time you lose two children on Christmas, it’s unimaginable.”

With most of the responders being parents, it was easy for them to place themselves into the shoes of the mother who lost the two boys, Dylan and Demarion, ages of 6 and 7.

“As you can imagine, there are a lot of very hurt people. Our firefighters are hurt. This is Christmas,” Jones said. “They all have children, it’s unimaginable. When I got the call, I literally could not believe it.”

Three other children escaped the home with several injuries. Local 4 learned that the mother had to jump from the second story with one child to make it out alive. Unfortunately, the heartache is not new to the family.

“We lost our brother earlier this year and now we just lost our two nephews, so we’re grateful for everyone else who did make it out but we are hurting and it’s not going to be easy,” said Denisha Hairston, the aunt of the two boys.

Investigators are working to find out what sparked the flames.