Family grieves for 2 boys killed in house fire in Detroit on Christmas

DETROIT – The family of Dylan and Demarion, ages 6 and 7, are still coming to terms with the sudden and untimely death of the two young boys following a house fire on Helen Street in Detroit.

Police are still investigating what led to the fire. Dylan and Demarion were home with their mother and three other siblings when flames broke out around 8:46 a.m. Christmas morning.

First responders quickly arrived to rescue as many children as they could. The mother, Demeaka, and her three other children made it out, but with injuries. Dylan and Demarion were not able to to escape in time.

The other children are expected to be OK.

