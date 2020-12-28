Dee Dee Bridgewater hosts Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation’s virtual chat with women leaders in jazz

DETROIT – The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation is presenting a live virtual chat with women leaders in jazz.

The Detroit Jazz Festival 2021 artist-in-residence Dee Dee Bridgewater is leading the live discussion that includes three generations of noted women leaders in jazz.

The live discussion will be held via Zoom on Tuesday from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

You can submit questions through the Detroit Jazz Festival Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram pages.

The live discussion will look back at the year in jazz, including the 2020 Detroit Jazz Festival. They will discuss challenges and successes for women in Jazz and look forward to jazz in 2021.

