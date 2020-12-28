Public viewing for Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon to be held Monday

DETROIT – Beloved Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon will be laid to rest this week.

Napoleon died from complications related to COVID-19 Dec. 17. He was 65 years old.

A public viewing will be held Monday at the Swanson Funeral Home on East Grand Boulevard in Detroit from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Services will be held Tuesday at the Greater Grace Temple on Seven Mile Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The family will have its own private service.

A live stream of the event will be available on the Swanson Funeral Home site.