Public viewing for Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon to be held Monday

Family will have private service independent of public service

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon (WDIV)

DETROIT – Beloved Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon will be laid to rest this week.

Napoleon died from complications related to COVID-19 Dec. 17. He was 65 years old.

A public viewing will be held Monday at the Swanson Funeral Home on East Grand Boulevard in Detroit from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Services will be held Tuesday at the Greater Grace Temple on Seven Mile Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The family will have its own private service.

A live stream of the event will be available on the Swanson Funeral Home site.

Public arrangements for my father.

Posted by Benny N. Napoleon on Sunday, December 20, 2020

