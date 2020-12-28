Public viewing for Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon to be held Monday

DETROIT – Beloved Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon will be laid to rest this week.
Napoleon died from complications related to COVID-19 Dec. 17. He was 65 years old.
A public viewing will be held Monday at the Swanson Funeral Home on East Grand Boulevard in Detroit from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Services will be held Tuesday at the Greater Grace Temple on Seven Mile Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The family will have its own private service.
A live stream of the event will be available on the Swanson Funeral Home site.
Public arrangements for my father.Posted by Benny N. Napoleon on Sunday, December 20, 2020