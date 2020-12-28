Southfield police: 48-year-old man carjacked, murdered; suspect fled in vehicle

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Southfield police are investigating after a man was carjacked and then shot and killed in a neighborhood Sunday night.

Police responded to a report of a carjacking in the 26000 block of Primary Drive in Southfield on Sunday evening around 7:50 p.m. Upon arrival, police found one gunshot victim in the driveway of the listed address.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was carjacked as he was arriving at the listed address. There were shell casings located at the scene. The 48-year-old male victim whom is a resident of Southfield was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Suspect information is unknown. The unknown suspect was last seen leaving the area in the victim’s white 2013 Toyota Tundra,” Southfield police said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Southfield Police Department at (248)-796-5500, incident No. 20-43460.