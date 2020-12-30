Father of 2 killed protecting his family, Southfield police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Southfield police Chief Elvin Barren said Fredrick Hudson did everything he could to protect his family when he was fatally shot Sunday night.

Surveillance campers nearby captured Hudson exchange gunfire before the father of two was killed outside his Southfield home.

“I think he displayed courage and tried to defend himself and his family as best as he could,” Barren said.

Hudson’s wife heard the shots and found her husband critically injured in the driveway.

“He was a devoted husband, a devoted father and a respected businessman,” Barren said

Police don’t believe it was a random attack and that Hudson may have known he was being followed. Police said Hudson, a CPL holder, remained in his driveway before a vehicle pulled up. Three people exited the vehicle -- one was armed -- and surrounded Hudson.

Police said it’s not clear who shot first, but Hudson was able to shoot the gunman, who fell to the ground and continued firing, ultimately striking Hudson.

The gunman then left in Hudson’s car, while the other two took off as soon as the shooting began.

“A person interest arrived at a local hospital at approximately 8:12 p.m.,” Barren said. “Which will be 22 minutes after the initial incident unfolded.”

The 25-year-old person of interest had been shot in the neck and chest. He is in critical condition and he has not been taken into custody, but that could change.

“To the community, certainly rest assured -- justice is coming,” Barren said. “This was a targeted attack and we will bring justice to the family.”

It’s not clear if the suspected gunman drove himself to the hospital in the stolen car. Police said they’re still looking for the 2013 Toyota Tundra.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses and to raise money for the children to go to college.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500, incident No. 20-43460.

