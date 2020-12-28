‘Devastating’: Father of 2 killed in carjacking, shooting outside Southfield home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A mother was at home with her children when her husband was killed in the driveway of their Southfield home.

The father of two was shot and carjacked. It happened Sunday night around 8 p.m. at their home near Northwestern and Franklin. Police are still looking for the shooter.

READ: Southfield police: 48-year-old man carjacked, murdered; suspect fled in vehicle

The victim’s wife, Ebony Hudson, said she was at home when she heard shots and went running outside. She found her husband, Fredrick Hudson, lying in the driveway.

“I can’t get it out of my mind. I haven’t been to sleep in 24 hours. It was devastating,” Hudson said.

Frederick Hudson was hit in the chest and thigh. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

“This is the insurmountable loss. It can’t even be described. I’m just in shock. I’m still not processing,” Hudson said.

Hudson said her husband had just returned home from visiting a friend when he was killed. The couple has two children, 19-year-old Jasmine and 11-year-old Fredrick Jr. They were both home when their father was killed.

Southfield police found multiple shell casings outside the home. They are still looking for the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Tundra.

“I just want whoever did this to be brought to justice,” Hudson said.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses and to raise money for the children to go to college.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500, incident No. 20-43460.

READ: More local crime coverage