Dearborn Heights Mayor Dan Paletko dies from COVID-19 complications

Dearborn Heights Mayor Dan Paletko has died after contracting COVID-19, the city announced early Wednesday morning. Paletko, 70, served as mayor since his appointment in 2004. He left his post in Michigan’s House of Representatives to take over. Paletko was a longtime member of the Dearborn Heights City Council.