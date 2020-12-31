Detroit police search for 19-year-old missing since Dec. 18

Israel Rios was last seen on Dec. 18, Detroit police say.

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 19-year-old Israel Rios, who was last seen on Dec. 18.

Detroit police said Rios was last seen at about 10 a.m. in the 14900 block of Strathmoor Street when he was dropped off by his father to visit a friend.

Rios is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds with dark hair in braids. He was last seen wearing a black and gray coat and black jogging pants.

Police said he is in good physical and mental health.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct investigative unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

