Detroit police want help finding 18-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 18-year-old girl.

Alouree Boone was last seen on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Blaine Street.

Police said it was reported that she was last seen leaving the area with a packed bag and stated that she wanted to leave and get some air. She didn’t return home.

Alouree Boone Description Age 18 Weight N/A Height N/A Clothing Black coat Others Brown eyes, red curly hair

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

