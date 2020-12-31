31ºF

Local News

Detroit police want help finding 18-year-old girl

Alouree Boone left the residence and said she needed some air

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, DPD, Detroit Police Department, Alouree Boone
Alouree Boone
Alouree Boone (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 18-year-old girl.

Alouree Boone was last seen on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Blaine Street.

Police said it was reported that she was last seen leaving the area with a packed bag and stated that she wanted to leave and get some air. She didn’t return home.

Alouree BooneDescription
Age18
WeightN/A
HeightN/A
ClothingBlack coat
OthersBrown eyes, red curly hair

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READMore Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: