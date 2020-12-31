Detroit police want help finding 18-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 18-year-old girl.
Alouree Boone was last seen on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Blaine Street.
Police said it was reported that she was last seen leaving the area with a packed bag and stated that she wanted to leave and get some air. She didn’t return home.
|Alouree Boone
|Description
|Age
|18
|Weight
|N/A
|Height
|N/A
|Clothing
|Black coat
|Others
|Brown eyes, red curly hair
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.