Brother of businessman killed in Lyon Township crash with wife and son speaks about tragedy

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – More details have emerged about the family who died in a Lyon Township plane crash together on Saturday.

Former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan and president of Compo Home Builders, David Compo, his wife Michele and their son Dawson died in the Lyon Township plane crash Saturday.

The small plane crashed into a Lyon Township home with all three on board.

Fortunately, the family of five who live in the home that the plane crashed into made it out safely.

Since Saturday, investigators have been working on trying to get more information on the crash.

The father and prominent Metro Detroit businessman who was the plane’s pilot had decades of experience flying aircraft.

“Very talented, flying for 25 to 30 years,” said Chris Compo, the homebuilder’s brother.

The experienced pilot’s Piper Comanche aircraft crashed into the Lyon Township home Saturday afternoon. Officials say the plane slammed into the home’s living room.

People who live in the home had gone into the kitchen for a snack and managed to escape the crash right before it happened.

The couple’s son who died was only 18-years-old and a recent graduate of Detroit Catholic Central High School. He was attending Michigan State University and working for his father. The mother of the family worked as CEO of Compo Home Builders.

The pilot had made that approach and landing nearly 500 times, according to his brother who added his sibling was working on his instrument rating and planned on flying more during retirement.

All three were coming back from spending the holidays in Georgia.

While the Compo family has been crushed by the tragedy, it is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from people in the community.

