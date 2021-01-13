19-year-old injured in shooting outside of bowling alley in St. Clair Shores, police say

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 19-year-old Eastpointe resident was shot during an incident near a bowling alley in St. Clair Shores.

Police said they received a 911 call reporting shots fired at the Harbor Lanes Bowling Center on Tuesday at 8:52 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found one vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. Another vehicle was also struck by gunfire but had fled the scene.

The vehicle that had fled the scene was traveling on the westbound I-94 service drive when the occupants flagged down a Harper Woods police officer and asked for help.

A witness reported to police that a possible suspect vehicle is a black Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information should contact St. Clair Shores Detective Bureau at 586-445-5305.

