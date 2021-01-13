Groceries delivery driver shot, carjacked in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A man was shot in his leg when he was robbed while delivering groceries Tuesday night to a home on South Gainsborough Avenue in Royal Oak.

Police said two men approached the delivery driver just after 9 p.m. in the 700 block of South Gainsborough Avenue. They demanded his keys, wallet and cellphone. He complied and was shot in his leg when running away, police said.

Both suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle southbound on South Gainsborough Avenue. The victim’s vehicle was a gray 2007 Toyota Camry with Michigan license plate 5MP N71.

One suspect is described as a Black male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. The second suspect is described as a Black male 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. Both suspects are believed to be in their early to mid-20s.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Royal Oak police detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3500.