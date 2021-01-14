26-year-old man found dead in Pontiac coney island parking lot, deputies say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 26-year-old man was found dead in a coney island parking lot in Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the Waterford Township man was found at about 9:47 a.m. Wednesday at the D’Antons Coney Island on West Huron Street. The victim’s friend and sister were unable to locate him and searched the area, finding him in a vehicle.

Officials said when first responders arrived on the scene, they observed a gunshot wound.

The incident is under investigation. Deputies said the suspect is unknown.

No further information was released.

