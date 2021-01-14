36ºF

Local News

Stabbing suspect arrested after police chase on I-94 in Macomb County

Police say the victim was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Interstate 94, I-94, Macomb County, Police Chase, Stabbing Suspect, Stabbing, Suspect, Local News, Local, News, Crime, Traffic, Traffic News, Crime News, Metro Detroit

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man suspected of stabbing another man was arrested after leading police on a chase on Interstate 94.

The incident on Tuesday began in Clinton Township on North Avenue. Police said the man is believed to have stabbed a man multiple times. He was later spotted on 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township on and tried to outrun police.

A video of the chase obtained by Local 4 showed the man swerving on the shoulder of I-94. He then quickly turns around to avoid police ahead but was stopped.

The man was taken into custody. The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening stab wounds.

Watch the report in the video above.

More: Crime news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: