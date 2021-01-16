33ºF

10-year-old critically injured in collision on Detroit’s west side

Woman rear-ended a vehicle while improperly passing, police say

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

A Detroit police car (WDIV)
DETROIT – Police said two people are in critical condition after a Detroit collision that involved children.

According to authorities, the collision happened at about 3:45 p.m. Friday when a 58-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet down Grand River Avenue attempted to pass a vehicle on the right, where she read-ended a Ford Escape near Southfield Road. The driver of the Ford is expected to be OK, but the driver of the Chevrolet was critically injured.

Police said the Ford had two young children inside -- a 5-month-old, who is expected to be OK, and a 10-year-old who is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

