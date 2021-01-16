Morning Briefing Jan. 16, 2021: Michigan Capitol on alert ahead of expected protest, counties cancel appointments due to COVID vaccine shortage, FCA and Peugeot merge

Government buildings in Lansing are boarded up in preparation of an expected armed protest this weekend at the state Capitol. In addition to heavy police presence the Michigan National Guard has been activated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Some county health departments are canceling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to a supply shortage. Additionally, as of Friday Beaumont Health was forced to stop making COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to the same issue.

The merger between Peugeot maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles that will lead to the creation of Stellantis was complete Saturday. According to reports, the merger will create the world’s fourth largest automaker.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 533,602 as of Friday, including 13,701 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes 2,598 new cases and 29 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported a total of 531,004 cases and 13,672 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued but deaths remain high in Michigan. Testing has been steady with more than 38,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with the 7-day positive rate average around 8%. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,461 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 74 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 105,100 on Friday -- near the lowest it’s been since November.

The next statewide coronavirus data update is expected Saturday afternoon.

New: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Jan. 16, 2021

Here’s a look at more of the data: