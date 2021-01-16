Residents gather to protest single mother, children evicted from Detroit home

DETROIT – Members of the Detroit Eviction Defense and Detroit Will Breathe peacefully demonstrated Saturday outside the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct.

The demonstration started at noon. The protesters called for justice and said Whitney Burney and her family were illegally evicted by their landlord in December with the help of Detroit police officers.

Detroit police said the eviction should not have happened and the city is working to find a home for Burney and her four children.

According to authorities, the collision happened at about 3:45 p.m. Friday when a 58-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet down Grand River Avenue attempted to pass a vehicle on the right, where she read-ended a Ford Escape near Southfield Road. The driver of the Ford is expected to be OK, but the driver of the Chevrolet was critically injured.

READ MORE