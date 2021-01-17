34ºF

Detroit police seek missing man with limited mobility, Alzheimer’s disease

Arthur Hill went missing from his home on Detroit’s west side

Arthur Hill
Arthur Hill (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for Arthur Hill, a 57-year-old man who went missing Saturday night.

According to authorities, Hill left his home -- located near the intersection of Artesian and Cathedral streets -- between 9 p.m. and midnight. His family said he would often leave to go to the store, but he would come back.

Arthur HillDetails
Age57 years old
Height5′10″
ClothingMay have been wearing a black Adidas jogging suit
HairShort afro, gray and black beard

Police said Hill is in fair physical condition, but has limited mobility in one arm and suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone who has seen Arthur Hill or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

