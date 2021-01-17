Teen wanted for fleeing from Detroit police after allegedly pointing gun at woman

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

DETROIT – Police are looking for a teenager who is accused of pointing a gun at a woman while driving in Detroit, then fleeing police and abandoning his vehicle with children inside on Friday night.

Detroit police say at about 11 p.m. on Jan. 15, an officer pulled alongside a woman driving west on Seven Mile Road near Hayes Street at a high rate of speed. The woman reportedly told the officer that a person driving in a Mitsubishi Montero behind her -- a 17-year-old male -- had pointed a handgun with a red laser at her.

The police officer attempted to pull over the teen driving the Mitsubishi, but the teen turned around and fled east on Seven Mile Road, striking the officer’s vehicle on the passenger side in the process. Officials say other officers in the area saw and pursued the suspect to the 5700 block of Farmbrook Street, where the teen abandoned his vehicle and continued fleeing on foot.

Police say the suspect left behind two small children inside the vehicle he abandoned. The suspect’s connection to the children is unknown at this time. The children were not harmed and were released to a family member, police say.

Officers unsuccessfully pursued the teen on foot and conducted a K-9 search. He is still at large. The teen is described as a Black male who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black and red checkered pajama pants.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Officials say an officer involved in the incident was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain, but he was listed in stable condition.

No additional details were provided at this time.

