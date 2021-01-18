2 Spirit agents hurt, passengers arrested after bag dispute in Detroit, airline says

ROMULUS, Mich. – Two Spirit agents were injured, two passengers were arrested and another was cited this weekend following a bag dispute at Detroit Metro Airport, the airline says.

According to Spirit Airlines, “three passengers attacked our agents without provocation.”

The incident happened Sunday while the passengers were trying to board flight 646 from Detroit to Atlanta, according to Spirit.

When the agents asked the passengers to verify that their carry-on bags were appropriate sizes before boarding, the passengers became combative, according to airline officials.

The agents tried to defuse the situation but were “physically assaulted” as they closed a door to stop the passengers from boarding, Spirit officials said.

One of the agents was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident, airline officials said.

“All of us at Spirit wish the agents a speedy recovery and thank them for their courage and professionalism,” the airline said in an email statement. “We also thank law enforcement for responding quickly and arresting those involved in the attack. This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind and these passengers will be banned from any future travel with Spirit. Further questions about this incident should be referred to law enforcement.”

Spirit later released an update that two passengers had been arrested while the third was cited and released.