Karmanos Cancer Institute providing COVID-19 vaccine to cancer patients 65 and older

Cancer patients face many challenges, including being immunocompromised, making it imperative for this group to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

DETROIT, Mich. – Through a partnership between McLaren Health Care, Karmanos Cancer Institute and Walgreens the COVID-19 vaccine will be given to cancer patients who are 65 or older and on active treatment plans.

Immunizations will begin Wednesday, Jan. 20 and be given through Friday, Jan. 22 at Walgreens pharmacy in Detroit. That period could be extended.

The exact location of the Walgreens pharmacy in Detroit will be announced soon.

Many cancer patients are immunocompromised, making them vulnerable to COVID-19.

Karmanos and McLaren began surveying patients 65 and older for eligibility and desire to be vaccinated this month and will now review submissions and begin outreach.

Many McLaren Health Care and Karmanos Cancer Institute staff members received the COVID-19 vaccine during the first phases of Michigan’s vaccination plan.

For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS or visit www.karmanos.org.

