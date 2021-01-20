High schoolers in Utica Community Schools return to class amid pandemic

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – High school students within the Utica Community Schools district returned to in-person classes this week amid the COVID pandemic.
We spoke to some of them in Sterling Heights to learn how the return is going -- watch the report above.
Michigan high schools were allowed to resume in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 4 as a part of Michigan’s revised COVID-19 order issued before the holiday break in December.
On Dec. 18, 2020, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a revised version of the order, which will be in effect until Jan. 15.
Getting vaccine in Macomb
For Macomb County residents make a vaccination appointment, call 586-463-8777, Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Online appointments can also be made at Macombgov.org/covidvaccine.
