Livonia nurse to sing at national COVID-19 memorial

LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia nurse Lori Key went viral last year after singing for her fellow health care workers during the peak of the pandemic.

And on Tuesday, Key, who works at St. Mary Mercy Hospital, will sing ahead of the inauguration at a special nationwide memorial for people who have died from COVID-19.

“I’m still kind of in shock at where I’m sitting right now, but it is an honor. I’m humbled, it’s a privilege and I just thank God that I’m here today,” she said the night before she sings at the Lincoln Memorial.

WATCH: Lori Key performs during 2020 Ford Fireworks

“I’ve never been to (Washington DC). I’m driving through the city like, ‘Look at that, look at that.’ But then on the other point, I’m like I’ve got to get my mind ready for this performance coming up because it means a lot to me and it’s going to mean a lot to thousands of people too.”

Key said she has been singing, playing the piano and writing music her entire life. She and her mother performed for Detroiters during last year’s Ford Fireworks.

“All of this is kind of bringing me back to my roots, something that I’ve always loved to. It’s just an honor and a blessing to be able to do nursing and singing at the same time,” she said.

Key said being a nurse during COVID-19 has been challenging, but she made it through with the help of her family, church and fellow nurses.

“Sometimes I feel like why me? There are so many other health care workers striving and doing their thing, trying to keep all us a float, so I don’t take it lightly. I’m very humbled,” she said.