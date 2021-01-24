Monroe County investigating after missing man found dead

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a man’s death after the body of a missing man was found in Monroe County Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Bedford Township after someone had found a body in the woods. Police said the deputies found the body about 300 yards west of Secor Road, near Section Road.

Police said the body was identified as a missing Toledo man. The remains were transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7537.

