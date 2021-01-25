Morning Briefing Jan. 25, 2021: Detailed Metro Detroit snow forecast, 2 biggest impacts of climate change in Michigan right now, more

From Meteorologist Paul Gross:

The next batch of snow coming in will be a heavier weight of snow, so it’ll be tougher to shovel but, on the bright side, it’ll be better for making snowmen!

But first, we’ll have a dry daytime on Monday, with limited breaks of sun even possible this morning. But we’ll cloud up for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius), with a north wind becoming northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:53 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:39 p.m.

Snow develops, but likely not until midnight or after -- roads should still be fine this evening if you have to go out. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

We’ll continue to grind out some snow on Tuesday. As far as accumulations are concerned, it appears that the more robust snow may now fall right across the central, heart of our area -- 2 to 4 inches are likely, with less southward as you approach the state line.

This article was first published in the “In This Climate” Newsletter, a periodical newsletter looking at the impact of climate change in Michigan. Sign up for it here, or by using the form at the bottom of the article below.

The first series of newsletters will be in collaboration with one of the top climate experts in the U.S. -- Dr. Jonathan Overpeck, Samuel A. Graham Dean and William B. Stapp Collegiate Professor of Environmental Education School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan.

Often, we think of climate change as a thing that will happen many years from now. But that’s no longer the case. Climate change is happening right now, and its impacts can be seen across Michigan.

The latest data:

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 548,069 as of Saturday, including 14,291 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes 1,601 new cases and 221 additional deaths, of which 205 deaths were identified during a review of records -- meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the state reported a total of 546,468 cases and 14,070 deaths.

The state of Michigan reported a total of 463,106 COVID-19 recoveries from the virus on Saturday.

The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

New: 6 total cases of COVID variant reported in Michigan so far

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate average below 7%. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,791 on Saturday, the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 74 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 70,700 on Saturday -- the lowest it’s been since November.

Read: Michigan restaurants can officially reopen Feb. 1 with curfew, other COVID safety restrictions

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 24.9 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 415,700 deaths reported from the virus as of Jan. 23.

Worldwide, more than 98.4 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.1 million have died as of Jan. 23. More than 51 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Here’s a look at more of the data: