Michigan State Police investigating Detroit road rage shooting

DETROIT – A stretch of I-94 was closed down Sunday night due to an investigation into a shooting on the freeway.

According to authorities, the victim was driving eastbound on I-94 between Woodward Avenue and I-75 at about 6:45 p.m. when another vehicle performed a brake check before firing shots.

Police said the suspect vehicle exited at Van Dyke.

Eastbound I-94 between the Lodge Freeway and Woodward avenue was closed as officers investigate.

The investigation is ongoing.

More: Detroit crime news