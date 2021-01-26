Madison Heights police seek missing 14-year-old girl from Pennsylvania

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are searching for a missing teen named Keairra Lynn Sumerlin who was last seen Monday around 8 p.m. at the Days Inn on 14 Mile Road in Madison Heights.

According to police, the 14-year-old girl was staying at the hotel with her family when she left their room.

Police say she left the family’s hotel room on her own will. The teen is from Pennsylvania, and grew up in Detroit.

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has long braided black hair. Sumerlin disappeared wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt featuring characters from the cartoon Tom and Jerry along with green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Heights police at 248-585-2100.

