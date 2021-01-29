5-year-old boy mauled by dogs on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 5-year-old boy who was attacked by two dogs Friday morning is expected to survive.

Original Story: Detroit police: Dog mauling leaves young boy in critical condition

According to authorities, it happened at about 6 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Longacre Street and Chicago Boulevard, just east of the Southfield Freeway.

Police said the boy was feeding five large dogs with the owner, a 36-year-old man, when the man left the room for a few minutes and when he came back, he saw two dogs attacking the child. It is unclear if the man is a family friend or a relative.

“It’s terrifying and I’m glad it wasn’t me or my sister,” said neighbor Nevaeh West. “If it was us, I don’t know what I would imagine what would happen.”

Several dogs were removed from the home by animal control officers.

“We heard the dogs being taken out in the trucks,” West recalled.

Neighbors said they often saw the dogs just roaming around the street.

“My dad doesn’t like those dogs. He would say, ‘Get away from the dogs,’” West said. “I was very scared because they were staring at us like they were mad or were going to chase us or something.”

While attempting to rescue the child, the man was bit on his hands and arms, while the child was bit all over his body and legs. They were both rushed to the hospital in serious condition, but are expected to survive.

Child Protective Services are working with Animal Control in the investigation.