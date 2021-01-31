Clawson police find dead body while investigating assault

CLAWSON, Mich. – Police discovered the victim of a homicide while investigating an assault Sunday in Clawson.

According to authorities, officers and an ambulance were dispatched at about 12:30 a.m. to a house on Nakota Street on reports of a who had broken into the home and attacked an occupant a beer bottle.

Police said they found the suspect leaving the home when the arrived and he was placed under arrest for assault. During the investigation, police officers went to the suspect’s home, where police said they found the body of a man who had been shot to death.

The suspect was described by police as a 37-year-old white man from Clawson.

Police believe there are no additional threats to the public and the only suspect has been arrested

The investigation is ongoing.

