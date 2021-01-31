Detroit police want help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who needs daily medication

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Nevaeh Young was last seen on Saturday, between 12-1 p.m. in the 14600 block of Prevost Street, between Grand River and Eaton avenues.

She left home and has not been seen or heard from since. This is the first time she has gone missing.

Nevaeh Young Details Age 15 Height 5 feet, 8 inches Weight 160 pounds

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time, but she does require glasses.

The family said Navaeh is in good physical condition, but that she needs medication daily.

Anyone who has seen Nevaeh Young or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.

