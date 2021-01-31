30ºF

Detroit police want help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who needs daily medication

Nevaeh Young was last seen Saturday on Detroit’s west side

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Nevaeh Young
Nevaeh Young (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Nevaeh Young was last seen on Saturday, between 12-1 p.m. in the 14600 block of Prevost Street, between Grand River and Eaton avenues.

She left home and has not been seen or heard from since. This is the first time she has gone missing.

Nevaeh YoungDetails
Age15
Height5 feet, 8 inches
Weight160 pounds

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time, but she does require glasses.

The family said Navaeh is in good physical condition, but that she needs medication daily.

Anyone who has seen Nevaeh Young or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.

