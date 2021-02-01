Detroit police seek 64-year-old missing for a month

DETROIT – A 64-year-old man named Darrel Satterwhite has been missing for a month, Detroit police say.

According to police, Satterwhite was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020 at his home in the 2200 block of Highland Street in Detroit. No one has heard or seen him since then. Family members are very concerned for his safety.

He walked away from his home wearing a brown coat with a pocket on the left sleeve, four pockets in the front and a black pullover jacket underneath. Police say he is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1040.

