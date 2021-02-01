30ºF

Ad

Local News

Detroit police seek 64-year-old missing for a month

Family members concerned for safety of missing man

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Wayne County, News, Missing woman, Missing People, Police, Detroit, DPD, Detroit Police Department, Darrel Satterwhite
Darrel Satterwhite.
Darrel Satterwhite. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – A 64-year-old man named Darrel Satterwhite has been missing for a month, Detroit police say.

According to police, Satterwhite was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020 at his home in the 2200 block of Highland Street in Detroit. No one has heard or seen him since then. Family members are very concerned for his safety.

He walked away from his home wearing a brown coat with a pocket on the left sleeve, four pockets in the front and a black pullover jacket underneath. Police say he is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1040.

READ MORE: Missing in Michigan reports

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: