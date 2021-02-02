Morning Briefing Feb. 2, 2021: How Michigan restaurants have been handled during COVID, ‘Woody the Woodchuck’ goes back in house, 17-year cicadas to emerge this spring

We’ve taken a look back at how the state of Michigan has handled restaurants during its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants have been the most hotly debated topic of Michigan’s shutdowns throughout the COVID pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have twice shut down indoor dining, with the most recent ban ending Monday (Feb. 1).

Here’s a look at how restaurants have been handled throughout the pandemic.

Michigan’s version of Punxsutawney Phil, Woody the Woodchuck, has made her prediction.

Woody emerged from her house about 8 a.m. Tuesday. She did not stay out for 30 seconds, indicating she is forecasting six more weeks of winter.

Ad

Related: Punxsutawney Phil makes Groundhog Day 2021 prediction

We all know that famous quote from Paul Revere, don’t we? “The cicadas are coming, the cicadas are coming!”

Okay, he didn’t say that. But if he were alive today, he just might. And he’d be correct if he were in Michigan.

That’s right, cicadas will take flight in Michigan this spring after 17-years underground -- and it’s going to be loud. This is your guide to the once-in-a-17-year event -- read here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 561,307 as of Monday, including 14,609 deaths, state officials report.

Ad

Monday’s update includes 2,066 new cases and eight additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported a total of 559,241 cases and 14,601 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate average around 6%. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,596 on Saturday -- the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 66 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 62,800 on Saturday -- the lowest it’s been since November.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: