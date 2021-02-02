28ºF

Ad

Local News

Wayne County prosecutor to dismiss all local cases related to state COVID-19 executive orders

Decision comes after Supreme Court ruled Gov. Whitmer did not have authority to issue orders after April 30, 2020

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Wayne County, Detroit, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, WCPO, Kym Worthy, Michigan, Michigan News, News, Local, Local News, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gretchen Whitmer

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is dismissing all pending and adjudicated cases in the county related to COVID-19 executive orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the last year.

This comes a few months after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Whitmer did not have authority to issue orders after April 30, 2020.

Prior to the court’s ruling, the Prosecutor’s Office and law enforcement issued ordinance violations and misdemeanors to people who allegedly violated the Emergency Management Act. But with the court’s ruling, the Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the cases and “determined that there is not a legal basis to proceed with them.”

Ad

More than 1,600 cases are in Detroit.

“Governor Whitmer’s leadership has prevented many of our citizens from contracting COVID-19,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “However, considering the Supreme Court’s decision, WCPO will no longer use criminal prosecution to enforce the governor’s Executive Order. It is my earnest hope that people will continue to wear face masks, social distance, quarantine when warranted.”

Cases related to order violations to be dismissed (WCPO)

District CourtPending CasesAdjudicated Cases
19th District Court - Dearborn4724
20th District Court - Dearborn Heights70
23rd District Court - Taylor70
24th District Court - Allen Park and Melvindale32
25th District Court - Lincoln Park189
28th District Court - Southgate01
29th District Court - Wayne01
30th District Court - Highland Park120
31st District Court - Hamtramck77
33rd District Court - Brownstown, Flat Rock, Gibraltar,
Grosse Ile, Rockwood, Trenton, Woodhaven		01
34th District Court - Romulus44
36th District Court - Detroit01,632

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: