Wayne County prosecutor to dismiss all local cases related to state COVID-19 executive orders

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is dismissing all pending and adjudicated cases in the county related to COVID-19 executive orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the last year.

This comes a few months after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Whitmer did not have authority to issue orders after April 30, 2020.

Prior to the court’s ruling, the Prosecutor’s Office and law enforcement issued ordinance violations and misdemeanors to people who allegedly violated the Emergency Management Act. But with the court’s ruling, the Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the cases and “determined that there is not a legal basis to proceed with them.”

Ad

More than 1,600 cases are in Detroit.

“Governor Whitmer’s leadership has prevented many of our citizens from contracting COVID-19,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “However, considering the Supreme Court’s decision, WCPO will no longer use criminal prosecution to enforce the governor’s Executive Order. It is my earnest hope that people will continue to wear face masks, social distance, quarantine when warranted.”

Cases related to order violations to be dismissed (WCPO)