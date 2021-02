DETROIT – Police are searching for 31-year-old Keshawnda Wray, who was last seen on Jan. 29.

Detroit police said Wray was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of W. Boston Boulevard. Police said she left the location after being picked up by an unknown man in a black Maserati.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

