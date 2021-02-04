Nightside Report Feb. 3, 2021: Extending Michigan’s school year? It could happen, teacher representatives say; Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine appears to reduce coronavirus spread

Extending Michigan’s school year? It could happen, teacher representatives say

DETROIT – The battle to provide education for all during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to become more and more complicated.

State superintendent Dr. Michael Rice called on the state Legislature to extend the school year Tuesday for students to make up for the lost time.

The idea comes with several challenges, including getting teachers on board.

“This school year, in and of itself, can’t even last five minutes longer,” said Paula Herbart, the president of the Michigan Education Association. “We need a break. Educators need a break. Students need a break.”

Metro Detroit weather: Winter kicks into high gear next few days

Our nearly cloud-free days are slipping away, as are respectable temperatures. Winter goes into high gear in the next few days.

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine appears to reduce coronavirus spread

Results from the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial show that the vaccine may actually help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in addition to effectively preventing infection.

Recent findings from the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine trial imply that the vaccine might be effective at reducing coronavirus transmission. However, these results have not yet been peer reviewed -- meaning scientists outside of the trials have not had the opportunity to review the full dataset, which is considered an essential step for scientific integrity.

Michigan family hopeful Pres. Biden can help free Paul Whelan from Russian prison

The family of a Michigan man convicted of espionage in Russia met with officials with President Joe Biden’s administration.

The family said they’re optimistic about Paul Whelan’s release.

Whelan is looking at spending the next 14 years in a Russian prison, but his family is holding out hope that the new administration can get him home.

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 --