Nightside Report Feb. 2, 2021: Michigan offers free community college tuition to residents 25 and older, Future of US shopping malls in jeopardy amid ongoing pandemic

Michigan offers free community college tuition to residents 25 and older -- Here’s how to apply
DETROIT – Michigan is accepting applications for tuition-free assistance for adults 25 and older to earn an associate’s degree or postsecondary certificate at their local community college or a private training school.
The program, called “Michigan Reconnect,” is being supported with an initial $30 million in state funding.
“To succeed as a state, Michigan must be a state of successful people,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during a press conference Tuesday.
Applicants must be at least 25, have lived in the state a year or more, have a high school diploma or equivalent and not have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree. More than 4.1 million residents could be eligible.
Monday, Feb. 1, 2021