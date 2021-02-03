Nightside Report Feb. 2, 2021: Michigan offers free community college tuition to residents 25 and older, Future of US shopping malls in jeopardy amid ongoing pandemic

New program offers free tuition to Michiganders to get associate degrees

Michigan offers free community college tuition to residents 25 and older -- Here’s how to apply

DETROIT – Michigan is accepting applications for tuition-free assistance for adults 25 and older to earn an associate’s degree or postsecondary certificate at their local community college or a private training school.

The program, called “Michigan Reconnect,” is being supported with an initial $30 million in state funding.

“To succeed as a state, Michigan must be a state of successful people,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during a press conference Tuesday.

Applicants must be at least 25, have lived in the state a year or more, have a high school diploma or equivalent and not have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree. More than 4.1 million residents could be eligible.

Metro Detroit weather: Multiple snow showers, sub-zero temperatures ahead

Savor all these above-normal days, as a polar plunge is headed our direction by the weekend.

Future of US shopping malls in jeopardy amid ongoing pandemic

No fewer than 20 nationally known retailers have recently filed for bankruptcy.

J. C. Penney, Nieman Marcus and Pier 1 Imports are just a few. Now the once vaunted shopping malls you often found these chains inside of are getting hit hard as well.

Financial expert offers advice on navigating unique tax season during pandemic

As with so many things during the pandemic filing your taxes this year is very different.

There is a whole new list of challenges for many who may have collected unemployment or suffered job loss.

What is key is getting your return in early. This year here is what you need to know if you collected unemployment or a stimulus check.

Parents file lawsuit demanding restart of Michigan high school sports

It is back to court for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on her COVID closures.

High school athletes and their parents through the group, Let Them Play Michigan, took to the state court of claims in Lansing Tuesday morning.

